Angela of "The Office" Publicly Roasted Her Nephew's Tinder Profile
"Nephews...do not put me in your Tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee."
August 17, 2018
Angela Kinsey of The Office may be a cool aunt--but don't use her to get dates!
Kinsey, who played Angela on the NBC sitcom, recently found out her nephew used a photo with her as his Tinder profile picture. The 25-year-old also stated in his bio, "And yes, Angela from The Office is my aunt."
After finding out about this, Kinsey took to Instagram Stories with the message: "Nephews...do not put me in your Tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee."
Mic drop...