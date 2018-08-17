Angela of "The Office" Publicly Roasted Her Nephew's Tinder Profile

Angela Kinsey of The Office may be a cool aunt--but don't use her to get dates!

Kinsey, who played Angela on the NBC sitcom, recently found out her nephew used a photo with her as his Tinder profile picture. The 25-year-old also stated in his bio, "And yes, Angela from The Office is my aunt."

After finding out about this, Kinsey took to Instagram Stories with the message: "Nephews...do not put me in your Tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee."

Mic drop...

