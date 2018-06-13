Angelina Jolie Could Lose Primary Custody of Kids to Brad Pitt

This has the looks of something that could get very ugly, very quickly.

A judge in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce case has warned the actress that she could lose primary custody of her children if she doesn't help repair their relationship with Brad Pitt.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the judge determined that the six children "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them." Jolie has been ordered to provide Pitt with each child's cell phone number and to allow them to speak whenever they want.

She is not to read any of their text exchanges. Jolie must also arrange a phone call between the kids and their doctors so they know "the court has determined that each of them are safe with their father." Pitt was accused of child abuse in 2016 following an incident involving his son Maddox on a private plane. He was eventually cleared.

