Anne Hathaway & Mandy Moore Plan a "Princess Diaries" Reunion

Mandy Moore took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback photo of her posing with Anne Hathaway at the 2001 premiere of The Princess Diaries.

"I guess this film came out just over 17 years ago?" Moore captioned the shot. "@annehathaway was already a movie star and I showed up to my first premiere in a casual denim suit. Hey, it was 2001!" Hathaway was quick to leave a comment.

"That's the face I make when I'm trying to not flop sweat on a terrifically famous pop star," she wrote. "So happy for all that you have going on!" Hathaway went on to reference the Princess Diaries scene in which she throws ice cream at Moore's character. "Let's get together and throw ice cream at each other soon," Hathaway suggested. "Hello friend! Count me in. It'd be an honor to be coned by you again!" Moore replied. Naturally, fans of the movie were delighted by the exchange.

Click Here to read more.