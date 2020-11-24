Are In-Person Family Gatherings Worth the Risk?
One-third of parents say yes.
November 24, 2020
At this point, you've heard all the warnings about getting together with your family for the holidays. And you've seen what's happening all around the country. So . . . are the risks worth it?
According to a new study, one-third of parents say YES, the benefits of getting together with the family for Thanksgiving are worth the risk . . . even if elderly grandparents are involved.
The main reasons are because they say it's very important for kids to see their family . . . they want to keep holiday traditions going . . . and they have pandemic fatigue.
