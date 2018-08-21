Are Small-Plate Restaurants Total Ripoffs?

I'm so glad someone finally decided to take this issue on becaue I've always wondered whether anyone else felt this way....

Well, now I know they do.

Post Grad Problems writer Taylor Laabs recently took his parents to a nice dinner at a restaurant that specialized in small plates.

The chow was delicious, but it sounds like he's not going back. "The food was amazing. The problem? There just wasn’t enough of it, which led to me inhaling a full plate of cheese and crackers afterwards at my place," he writes. "I’m all for fine dining and I’m certainly no food critic, but the current movement towards minimal usage of the plate often leaves me hungry and out a lot of extra money as you end up ordering the price equivalent of five-plus entrees for a party of three."

What say you?

Click Here to read more.