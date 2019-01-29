Are There Any Rams Fans Left in St. Louis?

Three years ago, Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Super Bowl-bound Rams, moved his team from St. Louis to Los Angeles, understandably upsetting folks who lived in the St. Louis area.

But "believe it or not, there are still some Rams fans here," the owner of a local sports-apparel store tells The L.A. Times. Yet while there may still be a few stray Rams fans around town, most St. Louisans absolutely loathe the team.

"A lot of people in St. Louis just enjoy seeing the Rams lose, at this point, because they burned the city of St. Louis," says former season-ticket holder Rick Freeman.

