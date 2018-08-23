Are V-Necks Cooler Than Crew Necks?

Are v-neck t-shirts cooler than crew necks?

Jacob Gallagher and Chris Kornelis recently took this debate up in The Wall Street Journal, with the pro-crew Gallagher writing, "Just as Marlon Brando and Bob Marley tossed crew necks over jeans in their day, put-together types like Colin Farrell slot them underneath suits today for a laissez-faire but never floppy look."

He goes on to quote a high-school band director, who says a v-neck “just brings attention to the wrong places." But Kornelis is unswayed, arguing, "We didn’t choose the crew neck. It was forced upon us as the first bland t-shirt our parents folded in our top drawers. While the crew neck symbolizes conformity and inertia, the v-neck, with its rakish dip, is all about independence. It’s what we wear when we decide to care."

Click Here to read more.