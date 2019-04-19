Are We Witnessing the Death of the Guitar Solo?

How come you almost never hear guitar solos in rock or pop songs anymore? Could it be that the guitar solo itself is a relic of the past? "On the most recent releases by the leading mainstream rock and/or rock-adjacent groups of our era—Imagine Dragons, the 1975, Twenty One Pilots—you’ll hear plenty of rubbery beats and programming, but barely any guitar--much less anything close to traditional shredding," writes Rolling Stone's David Browne.

"Perhaps it was inevitable that the guitar solo would outlive its usefulness. What hasn’t already been done, from Hendrix to Stevie Ray Vaughan?" But then Browne points to the "succinct and tasteful" soloing of Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent), concluding, "The solo may never dominate the way it once did, just like rock itself, but with the aid of people like Clark, it may yet escape a premature burial."

He's got a point---I mean, do we want kids these days missing out on guitar magic like this: