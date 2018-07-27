Are white sneakers worth the trouble?

Despite owning two pairs, Damon Young of Very Smart Brothas isn't sure. While presenting such arguments as "a pair of stark-white sneakers makes even the most mundane outfits pop" and "a nice pair of above-the-knee shorts accompanied by some tasteful white sneakers will make people assume you have excellent credit," he ultimately concludes they're not worth the trouble. His primary reason?

"There’s literally nothing you can do to keep them clean, and also literally nothing you can do to sufficiently clean them after they’ve gotten dirty."

What say you?

