At Least 9 Are Dead After Tornado Rips Through Nashville

A pair of tornadoes touched down in Tennessee early Tuesday, reportedly killing at least nine people and causing the collapse of roughly 40 buildings in downtown Nashville.

“A tornado skipped across the county. You do have people at the hospital and, frankly, there have been fatalities,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at an emergency shelter. Authorities asked residents to stay indoors due to hazards like snapped power lines and broken trees.

Courts, schools and transit lines were closed for the day, while four Super Tuesday polling stations were relocated just hours before voting was set to begin.

Click Here to read more.