ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Target Gift Card Sale Is This Weekend!

Attention Target Shoppers! (Which is just about everyone I know).

For one-day only---this Sunday, Dec. 8, you can save 10% on Target gift card purchases up to $300 in stores and online. Target announced the Sunday special, which is part of its weekend "HoliDeals," yesterday in a blog post.

With the holidays right around the corner, this is a rare chance to stock up and save on Target gift cards for gifts for your family and friends...or even for yourself!

For the 13th year in a row, the National Retail Federation found gift cards were the most popular on holiday wish lists and requested by 59% of those surveyed.

The cards will be redeemable starting at 10 a.m. CT Dec. 9.

Click Here to read more.