ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Target Gift Card Sale Is This Weekend!
Gift Cards will be 10% off one day only
December 5, 2019
Attention Target Shoppers! (Which is just about everyone I know).
For one-day only---this Sunday, Dec. 8, you can save 10% on Target gift card purchases up to $300 in stores and online. Target announced the Sunday special, which is part of its weekend "HoliDeals," yesterday in a blog post.
With the holidays right around the corner, this is a rare chance to stock up and save on Target gift cards for gifts for your family and friends...or even for yourself!
For the 13th year in a row, the National Retail Federation found gift cards were the most popular on holiday wish lists and requested by 59% of those surveyed.
The cards will be redeemable starting at 10 a.m. CT Dec. 9.
