Avengers: Infinity War Cast Read Mean Tweets About Themselves
"Ever notice that Samuel Jackson looks like a snapping turtle?"
May 1, 2018
On Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast of Avengers: Infinity War read mean tweets about themselves.
Highlights included Tom Hiddleston, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans trying to keep straight faces when reading the nasty comments about themselves.
Samuel L. Jackson also cracked up when he read, "While I'm comparing old men to reptiles, ever notice that Samuel L. Jackson looks like a snapping turtle?"