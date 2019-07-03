Axl Rose & Guns N' Roses Caused a Riot in St. Louis 28 Years Ago

It was 28 years ago, during the summer of 1991--a night which will live in St. Louis concert infamy.

Axl Rose, irritated by a photographer in the crowd at Riverport Ampitheatre, jumped into the crowd to pummel the offender, thus kicking off what has come to be referred to as the "Riverport Riot".

Rose blamed the amphitheatre's security for not taking care of the situation, and the band left the stage and ended its show early.

A riot ensued, ending with over 60 people injured. Rose was charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of property damage.

If everyone who claims to have been there that night were actually there---

It took a long time, but Guns N' Roses eventually returned to St. Louis in 2017.