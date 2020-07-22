Banks Reporting Change Shortage Throughout U.S.

Some are even offering a premium for your spare change

A bank in Wisconsin was running so low on change, they offered to buy it from people at a premium.  They're restocked now, but for every $100 in change you turned in, you could get $105 in cash. 

And a Chick-fil-A in Alabama is doing the same thing.  If you trade in $10 in rolled change, you get a free sandwich.

How much spare change do you have lying around the house?

