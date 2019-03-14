Ben Affleck Defends His Giant Back Tattoo on "Ellen"

March 14, 2019
Greg Hewitt
Ben Affleck appeared on Thursday's Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he defended his massive back tattoo.

"It's a commitment," Ellen joked while showing a picture of the actor's huge ink. "What is it?" The 46-year-old actor replied, "It's a phoenix"--prompting Ellen to interrupt and joke, "Rising from your a**."

Affleck agreed with her, then added, "I was about to say it represents something really important to me...I love my tattoo." That makes one of you!

