Bill Murray To Open "Caddyshack" Restaurant in Chicago

Bill Murray and his siblings have got something goin' for them, which is nice: a new, Caddyshack-themed restaurant in their hometown of Chicago.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant opened Tuesday in a Crowne Plaza Hotel near the Chicago O'Hare Airport. The eatery features Caddyshack quotes on the walls, Golden Tee video games and posters from Murray's many other movies. "The fact that it is called Caddyshack means it has something to do with golf," Murray deadpanned at a press conference this week.

"That feeling of casual fun, I think is what it is." He added, "It's really kind of a first-responder restaurant. When you land at the airport, you just jump in front of a car and say, 'Get me to a beef sandwich. I think there is one right over there.'"

No word on whether you can also get a hamburger--no, a cheeseburger--a hot dog and a milkshake.

