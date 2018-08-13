Billy Joel Performs "Pour Some Sugar on Me" with Def Leppard's Joe Elliot

Billy Joel brought out a massive special guest for his Friday night show at Boston's Fenway Park...

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Joel's band backed up the vocalist as he sang "Pour Some Sugar on Me." For good measure, Joel also brought out hometown boy Peter Wolf, ex-frontman of the J. Geils Band, to sing that band's hit "Centerfold" during the set.

Elliott was in town because Def Leppard and Journey were set to play the historic ballpark the next night.

Video of Billy Joel With Joe Elliot - Pour Some Sugar On Me - Fenway Park, Boston 8-10-2018