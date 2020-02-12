Blues Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench with cardiac issue

Rushed to hospital, game postponed

February 12, 2020
Greg Hewitt
Jay Bouwmeester

(Getty Images)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the ice after suffering a cardiac episode during the first period of his team's game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, compelling the teams to postpone the game. The AP reports that a defibrillator was used to revive the 36-year-old Bouwmeester, who'd just finished a shift on the ice before collapsing on the bench. He was quickly transported to an Anaheim-area hospital, where he was undergoing tests on Wednesday morning.

 

