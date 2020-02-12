Blues Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench with cardiac issue

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the ice after suffering a cardiac episode during the first period of his team's game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, compelling the teams to postpone the game. The AP reports that a defibrillator was used to revive the 36-year-old Bouwmeester, who'd just finished a shift on the ice before collapsing on the bench. He was quickly transported to an Anaheim-area hospital, where he was undergoing tests on Wednesday morning.

Doug Armstrong has issued a statement about the condition of Jay Bouwmeester. https://t.co/Kdmo2YAZnP #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 12, 2020