Blues Super-Fan Laila Returns To School After 2-Year Absence

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - Laila Anderson, the little girl who inspired the St. Louis Blues during the team's first Stanley Cup victory, has returned to school after a two-year absence. She missed two years of school after being diagnosed with a rare disease called ‘HLH.’

The Parkway school district noted her return on it's Facebook page yesterday.

'I love my parents, but I need a break from their faces," she said in the video.

As the parent of three, she sounds like the typical kid to me!

