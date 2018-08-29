Bob Costas in Talks to Leave NBC After Nearly 40 Years at Network

Bob Costas‘ days at NBC are numbered.

Costas, who has served at the network for nearly 40 years, is in talks to leave.

USA Today reports that Costas, 66, and his reps have had discussions with NBC about ending his contract, which runs through 2021, early.

“There was a very long period of time when NBC’s programming suited my interests and abilities very well, from (late-night talk show) Later, to the news magazines, to baseball, the NBA and the Olympics,” Costas told the outlet in a pair of phone calls. “And after deciding on my own to leave the Olympics after having done a dozen of them, you just look around and say, ‘What was once a perfect fit no longer fits that description.’ ”

Speaking with New York Post, Costas said, “Sometimes you get to a point where it is not a fit anymore,” and added, “It doesn’t mean that anyone is angry or upset.”

The longtime journalist, who joined NBC in 1979, is in a multi-million dollar contract, the Post reports.

According to the Post, the longtime Olympics host wants a journalism TV show that would feature a critical look at the sports world.

“The stories and my quotes in the NY Post and USA Today are accurate,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE. “That covers it, and I have nothing to add.”

