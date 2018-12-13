Boy Scouts of America Looking into Filing for Bankruptcy

According to a new Wall Street Journal report, The Boy Scouts of America are facing some financial troubles.

Sources tell the paper that the organization has retained the law firm Sidley Austin LLP "for assistance with a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing." The WSJ also notes, however, that the filing would stop multiple lawsuits the Boy Scouts are facing involving alleged sexual misconduct or abuse, or inappropriate behavior, and allow the organization to work out survivor compensation.

In a statement, chief scout executive Michael Surbaugh said, "We are working with experts to explore all options available to ensure that the local and national programming of the Boy Scout of America continues uninterrupted."

