Bradley Cooper Wanted to Cast Jack White in "A Star Is Born"

Before Lady Gaga entered the picture, Bradley Cooper was in talks with former White Stripes leader Jack White for a role in A Star is Born.

Billboard reports that the pair had a meeting with White about the lead role of Jackson Maine, before Gaga was cast as the female lead Ally. Gaga also backed up this claim in a new interview with Varietymagazine, revealing that Cooper was considering another actor for the male lead, but that the studio wouldn't allow it.

