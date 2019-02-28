Bradley Cooper Wanted Lady Gaga to Fall for Him Offscreen, Insiders Say

Is this why Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga seem like the closest co-stars ever? Multiple sources tell Page Six that Cooper wanted the singer to fall in love with him offscreen while they were shooting A Star Is Born to make their characters' romance seem as real as possible.

“Hollywood is buzzing that Gaga fell for Bradley during preproduction and filming, creating the intense emotional energy you see onscreen and at the Oscars," an insider says. "He wanted an authentic love story onscreen...Some in the industry believe Bradley may be working the situation for public attention."

Another source goes on to call Gaga, who recently split from her fiancé Christian Carino, very "vulnerable."

