BREAKING Cards-Brewers Game postponed Today

Due to positive coronavirus tests within the Cardinals team

July 31, 2020
Greg Hewitt
St. Louis Cardinals

Getty Images

Categories: 
coronavirus
Features
Greg's Blog
News
Sports

Multiple reports this morning confirm that today's Cardinals game in Milwaukee has been postponed due to "positive coronavirus tests" within the Cardinals team.  The game was scheduled to be played at 1:10 this afternoon.

We'll update the story as more details emerge. 

Read more online at kmox.com.

 

 

Tags: 
St. Louis Cardinals
Coronavirus
102.5 KEZK
Greg Hewitt Show

Trish's Dishes