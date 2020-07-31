BREAKING Cards-Brewers Game postponed Today

Multiple reports this morning confirm that today's Cardinals game in Milwaukee has been postponed due to "positive coronavirus tests" within the Cardinals team. The game was scheduled to be played at 1:10 this afternoon.

Positive coronavirus tests with the St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their game against the Milwaukee Brewers, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @jonheyman report. Unclear how many, but to this point positives had been limited to teams in the East. Now in the Central, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020