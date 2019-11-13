BREAKING: Elton John's Farewell Tour Coming to St. Louis

Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, announced 24 new concert dates to his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour---one of which is St. Louis.

He'll perform at Enterprise Center on July 7, 2020. The American Express Pre-Sale begins Thursday, November 14 at 10am

Public On Sale begins Friday, November 22 at 10am local time

These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be making stops in new cities across North America such as Hershey, PA, Greensboro, NC, Knoxville, TN, Fargo, ND, and N. Little Rock, AR. In addition to the new markets, Elton will return to cities including Toronto, ON, Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, Houston, TX, and Kansas City, MO. The tour will conclude in 2021 and is promoted by AEG Presents.