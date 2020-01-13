BREAKING: Oscar Nominations Announced

Joker was the big winner during Monday's Academy Award nominations, walking away as the most-nominated film with 11 nods--including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Todd Phillips.

The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood all came in a close second with 10 nominations apiece. All of those are also up for Best Picture and Best Director, with The Irishman also earning acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood doing the same for Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

This year's snubs include Jennifer Lopez, who was shockingly overlooked for her acclaimed role in Hustlers, plus Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler. Robert DeNiro was not nominated for Best Actor in The Irishman, even as Al Pacino and Joe Pesci picked up Best Supporting Actor nods. Ford v. Ferrari stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon were left out despite a Best Picture nod. And Noah Baumbach and girlfriend Greta Gerwig were both shut out for Best Director, although their respective films--Marriage Story and Little Women--earned nods for their screenplays, as well as multiple acting nods and a Best Picture nomination each.

Among this year's records and firsts, composer John Williams broke his own record when he scored a Best Original Score nod for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It's his 52nd Oscar nomination, the most of all living nominees.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards, which will go on without a host, will air live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 9, on ABC.

Here are the nominees in several major categories

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mandes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

