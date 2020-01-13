BREAKING: Oscar Nominations Announced
"Joker" most nominated film
Joker was the big winner during Monday's Academy Award nominations, walking away as the most-nominated film with 11 nods--including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Todd Phillips.
The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood all came in a close second with 10 nominations apiece. All of those are also up for Best Picture and Best Director, with The Irishman also earning acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood doing the same for Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.
This year's snubs include Jennifer Lopez, who was shockingly overlooked for her acclaimed role in Hustlers, plus Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler. Robert DeNiro was not nominated for Best Actor in The Irishman, even as Al Pacino and Joe Pesci picked up Best Supporting Actor nods. Ford v. Ferrari stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon were left out despite a Best Picture nod. And Noah Baumbach and girlfriend Greta Gerwig were both shut out for Best Director, although their respective films--Marriage Story and Little Women--earned nods for their screenplays, as well as multiple acting nods and a Best Picture nomination each.
Among this year's records and firsts, composer John Williams broke his own record when he scored a Best Original Score nod for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It's his 52nd Oscar nomination, the most of all living nominees.
The 92nd annual Academy Awards, which will go on without a host, will air live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
Here are the nominees in several major categories
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mandes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Click Here to read more.