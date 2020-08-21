Bud Light Hiring "Chief Meme Officer" for $5,000-a-Month

If you like making memes for the sake of internet points . . . it's time to sell out, baby.

Bud Light Seltzer is hiring a "Chief Meme Officer" . . . and they'll be paying someone $5,000-a-month for three months to create memes and share them on social media.

Anyone can apply for the job on Bud Light's website . . . you just need to be over 21 and share some sample memes.

Applications are due by September 18th.