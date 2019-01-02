California Becomes 1st State to Require Pet Stores to Sell Only Rescue Animals

Puppy mills are sooo 2018.

TIME reports that as of January 1, California is now the first state in the U.S. that requires pet stores to only sell rescue animals. The Pet Rescue and Adoption Act covers dogs, cats and rabbits and also includes provisions requiring more extensive spaying and neutering of animals before they're put up for sale. Pet stores must also document where their animals come from and must periodically provide those records to animal shelters and animal control agencies or be fined up to $500 per animal.

State assembly member Patrick O'Donnell, who introduced the bill, has said the law's a big win for taxpayers, as the state routinely spends $250 million a year housing and euthanizing shelter animals. Meanwhile, individuals may still purchase pets directly from private breeders.

