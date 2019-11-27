Call Santa With Your Kids and Let Them Leave Him a Message

Do your kids have their Christmas list ready? Then call up the big man himself and let them leave him a message!

Santa has his very own hotline and if you use your cellphone to leave the message, Santa will send you a text so you can listen to and share your child's message with the whole family!

To call in the U.S., just dial 605-313-4000 and for Spanish, dial 605-313-4001.

Santa also has these numbers:

Australia+61 (0) 2 6194 9939English

Belgium+32 (0) 2 303 30 76French

Denmark+45 78 77 20 43Danish

Finland+358 (0) 9 31587249Finnish

France+33 (0) 7 55 50 01 93French

Germany+49 (0) 22 198203402German

Ireland+353 (0) 14 372 290English

Norway+47 21 93 06 29Norwegian

Sweden+46 (0) 7 019 400 10Swedish

Switzerland+41 (0) 44 551 99 80German

Ukraine+380 (0) 89 323 9911Ukrainian

United Kingdom+44 (0) 330 606 0547English

