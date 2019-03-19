Can a Facebook Post Make Your Insurance Cost More?

nsurers will likely soon add social media to the data they review before issuing policies--which means posting photos of yourself at happy hour instead of the gym could cost you.

SPR executive director Mike Vogt, whose firm uses social media accounts to help insurers process claims, tells The Washington Post that people should avoid sharing photo of risky behavior like smoking cigarettes and instead play up healthy hobbies like hiking. "Paragliding, ice-climbing, riding a motorcycle while drinking a beer: They are a little over the top, but honestly, I’ve been surprised at what people post," he says. "That history never goes away, even if you remove the post a few hours later."

