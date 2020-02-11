Cardinals Announce Special $6 Ticket Flash Sale

To celebrate pitchers and catchers reporting for Spring Training, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced a special 12-hour ticket flash sale beginning this morning at 10 AM CT.

Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday—Thursday game (excluding Opening Day) for just $6. Additionally, each $6 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use towards concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $6 tickets per person, per game. Games available in this special sale include matchups with the Cubs, Dodgers, Nationals, Braves, Phillies, Royals and more.

