Cargo Pants: Love Them or Hate Them?

Cargo pants are one of the most hotly contested clothing items in the fashion world. There are people who love them and people who fervently hate them.

The Wall Street Journal explored both camps' arguments on Tuesday, interviewing a handful of people in the fashion industry about why they prefer or abhor the multi-pocketed pant. Those for cargo pants lauded them for being comfortable but also hip, and sales from Barney's New York prove that its been a hot look for some time now.

Cargo pants haters lament their wonky proportions, multiple pockets, and their symbolism as a uniform for lazy people. One woman said she forbids her son from wearing them.

What say you?

Click Here to read more.