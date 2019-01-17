"Cash Me Outside" Girl Scores $900,000 Deal with Beauty Brand

"Cash me outside" girl Danielle Bregoni has just scored a $900,000 deal as the face of CopyCat Beauty, a beauty company that sells lower-priced alternatives to popular beauty brands.

CopyCat posted an image of Bregoni--also known as rapper Bhad Bhabie--on Instagram as well as its homepage on Wednesday.

"CopyCatBeauty.com is excited to be working with Bhad Bhabie," a rep told Page Six. "We chose Danielle for our brand because she speaks to an entire generation and doesn't believe in hype or overpaying. She's in it to be a visionary, not just for the money."

SIGH.....