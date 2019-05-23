"Catastrophic" Tornado Hits Jefferson City Overnight

A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, causing heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and leaving many people trapped in the wreckage of their homes.

The service reported that a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was observed over Jefferson City at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, moving northeast at 40 mph (64 kph). The capital city has a population of about 40,000 and is located about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of St. Louis.

Jaclyn Morrow recorded this video of an apparent tornado near Jefferson City overnight.



More: https://t.co/0omXVJ33iu#mowx pic.twitter.com/7Qy6PJxvTg — KSDK News (@ksdknews) May 23, 2019

"Across the state, Missouri's first responders once again responded quickly and with strong coordination as much of the state dealt with extremely dangerous conditions that left people injured, trapped in homes, and tragically led to the death of three people," Governor Mike Parson said. "I want our responders and all the neighbors who acted selflessly to help their neighbors to know how much their heroic efforts are appreciated by all Missourians."

Missouri Public Safety confirmed in a tweet that three people were killed in the Golden City area of Barton County, and several injured in the Carl Junction area of Jasper County.

Click Here to see how you can help the Red Cross assist storm victims in the area.