Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Sick of Apologizing for Being "Rich & Pretty"

Catherine Zeta-Jones thinks she is ridiculously rich and beautiful--and she's not going to apologize for it.

"I'm sick of being humble. I really am,” she tells UK newspaper The Mirror. "'So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not so bad looking.' No sorrys. Enough." The 48-year-old actress, who's married to Michael Douglas, continues, "I’ve got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It’s all good, and I’m not going to be humble for that either."

Page Six notes that this isn't the first time Zeta-Jones has bragged about her wealth. In 2003, she quipped, "A million dollars isn’t a lot of money for people like us." And in 2009, she bragged, "Some people collect art or lots of money. We collect houses because if we have to look at something, we prefer the view."

Click Here to read more.