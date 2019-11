CBS Announces Christmas Special Schedule

Mark your calendars. CBS has announced its line up of 2019 holiday specials – which features classics like “Frosty The Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Friday, November 29, 2019

Frosty The Snowman – 7 p.m.

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Frosty Returns – 7:30 p.m.

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire – 7 p.m.

In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe – 7:30 p.m.

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

The Story Of Santa Claus – 8 p.m.

Monday, December 2, 2019

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 7 p.m

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 7 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m.

Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15:

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors – 7 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, and Michael Tilson Thomas will be celebrated during the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut.

Friday, December 20, 2019

I Love Lucy Christmas Special – 7 p.m.

“The Christmas Episode,” which originally debuted on Christmas Eve in 1956, features the Ricardo and Mertz families of classic series I Love Lucy decorating Lucy and Ricky’s tree and reminiscing in flashbacks about how their lives have changed since the birth of Little Ricky

We'll update this calendar as well through the holiday season.