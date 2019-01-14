Cheese Lovers Rejoice: Costco Selling 27-Pound Mac & Cheese Bucket

As if the giant Nutella bucket wasn't enough, Costco is now selling a 27-pound bucket of mac & cheese.

This colossal bucket could definitely make a dent in the cheese surplus that has been expanding in recent years.

Each bucket comes with 180 servings of the cheesy goodness, all packaged in separate pouches to ensure a 20-year shelf life, according to the wholesale retailer.

The shelf-life is so long that Costco has actually labelled the bucket under emergency provisions.

The bucket costs $89.99 which means consumers will be paying about $.50 per serving.

While it wouldn't arrive in time for this snowstorm, it can be delivered in 5-7 days so the next snowstorm could be a whole lot cheesier.