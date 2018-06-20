Chicago Cubs Pitcher Injured Taking Pants Off

Only the Cubs, right?

Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow suffered back spasms while undressing after returning home from the team's trip to St. Louis early Monday morning. He was unavailable to pitch during Tuesday's doubleheader vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Just undressing at my house, like 3 a.m., in the closet, got my right leg off. Left one just felt like a spasm in my back."

"It's frustrating any time you can't get out there, especially when you can't go because of something stupid like taking your pants off."

To be fair, given the number of injuries the Cardinals have faced this season, this guy would fit right in here.

