Chicago Hotel Offering "HOME ALONE" Package for Christmas

"Home Alone" is almost 30 years old, but its appeal lives on, as many who first watched it in theaters in 1990 now share the movie with their kids as must-see holiday viewing alongside films such as "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "It's A Wonderful Life."

The Whitehall Hotel, a historic boutique hotel in downtown Chicago, is embracing the nostalgia of the movie — and the fact that it was shot in and around the city — by offering a "Home Alone" holiday package this Christmas season.

Here's what the package includes:

• A guest room with holiday decor, including two turtle dove ornaments that were designed by the John Perry Studio — which also designed ornaments for the film. In Home Alone 2, Kevin gets a pair from Duncan's Toy Chest store and gives one to a woman in Central Park.

• You will receive DVD copies of "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2."

• The mini bar will be stocked with goodies, just like Kevin enjoyed when his lack of parental supervision allowed him to eat what he wanted. That includes freshly baked cookies and jars of M&Ms.

• Kevin had pizza from Little Nero's delivered in the movie, and you can too. Well, kind of. The hotel's Italian restaurant, Fornetto Mei, will offer room service with a Little Nero's pizza delivered to your room in the same box as the one in the movie. You can also order Kevin's other favorite foods — mac 'n cheese, Pepsi and an ice cream sundae.

The Whitehall Hotel is at 105 E. Delaware Place, Chicago, one block west of Michigan Ave.

The "Home Alone" holiday package is available for booking Nov. 15 through Jan. 5. Rates start at $179 per night for two adults and $362 per night for two adults and two children.

Click Here to read more.