Children Are Now Banned From Viking Cruise Lines

Viking Cruises says it has listened to its customers and given them what they asked for: no children. The Switzerland-based company, which restricted its ocean voyages to people over 18 when it launched the service in 2015, says it will no longer accept bookings for children on its river cruises, which had previously allowed those 12 and over.

This gives the company one of the strictest age policies in the industry, though since it already had very few children on its cruises, which are generally marketed to people over 50, it is unlikely to cost it much business, Orlando Weekly reports.

"Viking has always offered experiences that are designed for travelers who are 50 and older, with interests in history, art, culture and exploration. It’s what we’re known for," a company spokesperson said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "Previously, we had allowed a degree of flexibility in the minimum age for travel, but increasingly our guests have told us how much they appreciate an environment where they can travel without children."

