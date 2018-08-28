Children's Advil Recalled Over Mislabeled Dosage Cup

Pfizer has voluntarily recalled a batch of Children's Advil amid fears that a mislabeled dosage cup could cause overdoses.

Chicago's ABC affiliate reports that some 4-fluid-ounce bottles of Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum sold in May and June of this year have a discrepancy in measurements: Although the dosage cup has teaspoon markings, the instructions are in milliliters.

Pfizer added that taking too much of the medicine can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and dizziness.

