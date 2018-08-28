Children's Advil Recalled Over Mislabeled Dosage Cup

Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum sold in May and June

Pfizer has voluntarily recalled a batch of Children's Advil amid fears that a mislabeled dosage cup could cause overdoses.

Chicago's ABC affiliate reports that some 4-fluid-ounce bottles of Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum sold in May and June of this year have a discrepancy in measurements: Although the dosage cup has teaspoon markings, the instructions are in milliliters.

Pfizer added that taking too much of the medicine can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and dizziness.

Trish's Dishes