Christina Aguilera Hints at Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show Cameo

February 1, 2019
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt

Could Maroon 5 perform "Moves Like Jagger" with duet partner Christina Aguilera during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Signs are looking good, judging by Xtina's response when Andy Cohen asked her about a potential appearance on Thursday night's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Aguilera immediately reached for a drink and took a sip while saying, "I plead the fifth" and then giggled. Travis Scott and Big Boi are officially announced as guests, however.

