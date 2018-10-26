"Clueless" Remake in the Works at Paramount
No word yet on whether Alicia Silverstone is on board
October 26, 2018
Paramount Studios is officially remaking the iconic 1995 movie Clueless.
The Hollywood Reporter notes that the update will be produced by Tracy Oliver, who wrote Girls Trip, with a script penned by Marquita Robinson, who works as a writer and story editor on Netflix’s GLOW. No word yet on whether original lead Alicia Silverstone, or writer/director Amy Heckerling, will be part of the redo.
To tide fans over, an off-Broadway play starring Dove Cameron that's based on the film opens in November.
