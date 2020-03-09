"Clueless" Returning to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Miss out on the chance to see Clueless back on the big screen?

As if! This past Friday, Fathom Events announced that it would be showing everyone's fave '90s teen rom-com in theaters this spring in honor of its 25th anniversary. The screenings will reportedly also include "a bonus featurette about the extraordinary dialogue in Clueless.” (We're totally buggin'!) The screenings will take place in theaters across the U.S. on May 3, 4 and 6, with tickets for sale on the Fathom Events website.

Meanwhile, a Clueless-themed pop-up restaurant--called "As If!--will also debut in West Hollywood later this month.

