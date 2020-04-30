Could High School Graduations Happen at Drive-Ins?

The high school graduating classes of 2020 deserve recognition---every graduate does, and the Kansas City Publlic schools are trying a novel idea to see if that can happen.

“This year’s graduation is headed to the movies,” the district announced Tuesday.

The disctrict will be holding its graduations at The Boulevard Drive-In, one of only two drive-ins in the Kansas City metro.

The district will have six nights of ceremonies at the local drive-in, featuring graduates’ names on the big screen.

