Could High School Graduations Happen at Drive-Ins?
The Kansas City Public Schools Are Going to Try it
The high school graduating classes of 2020 deserve recognition---every graduate does, and the Kansas City Publlic schools are trying a novel idea to see if that can happen.
“This year’s graduation is headed to the movies,” the district announced Tuesday.
The disctrict will be holding its graduations at The Boulevard Drive-In, one of only two drive-ins in the Kansas City metro.
The district will have six nights of ceremonies at the local drive-in, featuring graduates’ names on the big screen.
BREAKING NEWS FOR KCKPS SENIORS-- we want to thank the USD500 School Board for just approving the plan, the Mayor of Wyandotte County, and the WYCO Health Department, along with many others.…— Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) April 28, 2020
Now we are happy to announce WE have plan for graduation. #kckpsontrack pic.twitter.com/AadykOo2PU