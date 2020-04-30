Could High School Graduations Happen at Drive-Ins?

The Kansas City Public Schools Are Going to Try it

April 30, 2020
Greg Hewitt
Drive In Theater

Getty Images

Categories: 
coronavirus
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows

The high school graduating classes of 2020 deserve recognition---every graduate does, and the Kansas City Publlic schools are trying a novel idea to see if that can happen.

“This year’s graduation is headed to the movies,” the district announced Tuesday.

The disctrict will be holding its graduations at The Boulevard Drive-In, one of only two drive-ins in the Kansas City metro.

The district will have six nights of ceremonies at the local drive-in, featuring graduates’ names on the big screen.

Click Here to read more.

Tags: 
Drive-In Movies
high school graduation
Kansas City
Greg Hewitt Show

Trish's Dishes