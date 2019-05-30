Cubs Outfielder Devastated After Foul Ball Hits Young Fan

A young girl was struck by a foul ball last night during the Houston Astros' home game against the Chicago Cubs and it left the player who hit the foul ball in tears on the field.

Albert Almora Jr., broke down in tears after the play, kneeling on the ground while being comforted by teammate Jason Heyward and manager Joe Maddon. "I just wanted him to understand, 'This is not under your control. There's nothing you could've done about that differently, so please don't blame yourself,'" Maddon said after the game.

"It's a real awful moment for a player to go through something like that." Almora Jr., who has two kids of his own, also went over to security guards near where the girl was struck and could be seen embracing and talking to them. "Right now, I'm just praying and I'm speechless,'' Almora Jr. told reporters after the game. "I'm at loss of words. I want to put a net around the whole stadium." According to a Thursday report from Houston NBC affiliate KPRC, the girl was "alert and conscious" when taken to the hospital.

Video of Child hurt by foul ball at Astros game