Dairy Queen Unveils New Blizzard Flavors for Fall

Dairy Queen announced that it is launching its first-ever ‘Fall Blizzard Treat Menu.’

The new desserts are as follows:

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat– Blizzard made with soft Snickerdoodle cookie dough chunks sprinkled with sweet cinnamon and sugar.

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat– Smooth and creamy combination of delicious pumpkin pie pieces blended with classic DQ vanilla soft serve, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.

Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat– Mix of Oreo cookie pieces and rich cocoa fudge hand-blended with creamy vanilla soft serve that is topped with whipped topping.

Reese’s Outrageous Blizzard Treat – Made with decadent combination of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, crunchy Reese’s Pieces, creamy peanut butter topping and sweet caramel topping that is blended with vanilla soft serve.

Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat Made with Ghirardelli – Chunks of silky Ghirardelli chocolate and real strawberry topping blended with vanilla soft serve.

“These Blizzard Treat flavors are the perfect transition into the fall season,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Innovation in our Blizzard Treats has always been a point of differentiation for us. From putting a unique twist on a treat that blends hot and cold in our OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat to creating the perfect blend of cinnamon sugar with a festive seasonal cookie in our new Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, we have incredible flavor profiles that will delight our fans through fall and beyond.”

