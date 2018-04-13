Dancing With the Stars' 26th Season Cast Revealed

The cast of Dancing With the Stars' 26th season was revealed on Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

In what will be the show's first-ever all-athletes season, the competitors include figure skaters Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Mirai Nagasu, as well as basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, MLB great Johnny Damon, pro snowboarder Jamie Anderson, Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer, NFL star Josh Norman, and softballer Jennie Finch. Meanwhile, women's basketball player Arike Ogunbowale might have the greatest challenge to overcome, as she's still enrolled at Indiana's Notre Dame University after leading that school's team to the championship title last month.

"I have a lot of stuff going on with school. I still haven’t caught up from the Final Four," she said. "But we’re definitely going to have time to do it."

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premieres on ABC on April 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's the entire list of contestant and pro-dancer matchups for the season:

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson

Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev

Jennie Finch and Keo Motsepe

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten

Tonya Harding and Sasba Farber

