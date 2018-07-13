David Foster Breaks Silence on Katharine McPhee Engagement

During a Thursday appearance on Access Live, David Foster opened up about his engagement to Katharine McPhee.

"We’re all happy," he gushed. "And you know, for some reason, the two of us, one plus one makes four instead of two. So it seems like it’s interesting news to people, so we’re just gonna roll with it." The 68-year-old music producer also acknowledged that when he first met the 34-year-old singer on American Idol back in 2006, he told her that she had a "great future" ahead of her.

"I was bragging," he joked. He went on to confirm that there was a spark during their first meeting. This will be McPhee's second marriage and Foster's fifth.

