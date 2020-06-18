Denny's Is Making Bacon Bouquets for Father's Day

I'm not sure there's a better way to say "Happy Father's Day!" than this.

Denny's just announced they're making BACON BOUQUETS for Father's Day this year . . . yes, that's a whole bunch of bacon wrapped up in paper like a bouquet of flowers.

If you want to get one, you need to order $25 worth of food from Denny's on Postmates tomorrow, Saturday, or Sunday.

And if you put in the promo code "BACONBOUQUET," they'll throw one of the bouquets in for free.

