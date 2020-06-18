Denny's Is Making Bacon Bouquets for Father's Day

You just need to order $25 worth of food from Denny's

June 18, 2020
Greg Hewitt
Denny's Bacon Bouquet

Courtesy of Denny's

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows

I'm not sure there's a better way to say "Happy Father's Day!" than this.

Denny's just announced they're making BACON BOUQUETS for Father's Day this year . . . yes, that's a whole bunch of bacon wrapped up in paper like a bouquet of flowers.

If you want to get one, you need to order $25 worth of food from Denny's on Postmates tomorrow, Saturday, or Sunday.

And if you put in the promo code "BACONBOUQUET," they'll throw one of the bouquets in for free. 

Click Here to read more.

Tags: 
Denny's
bacon
Greg Hewitt Show
102.5 KEZK

Trish's Dishes